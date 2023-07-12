Ahtahkakoop RCMP investigating fatal collision

RCMP have identified the pedestrian killed on the Ahthahakoop Cree Nation as a 25-year-old man from Debden.

The man was declared dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle on July 11. His family has been notified.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 11:40 p.m. following reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian. RCMP officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the RCMP at 306-780-5461.