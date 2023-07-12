Raider forward Ritchie named to Canada’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup roster

Daily Herald Staff

Prince Albert Raiders forward Ryder Ritchie will wear the maple leaf for the second time in his young career after being named to Canada’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup roster on Wednesday.

Ritchie represented Canada White last season at the U17 World Hockey Championship in B.C., where he registered four goals in six games. Now, he’ll get a chance on an even bigger stage when Team Canada heads to Europe in late July.

Raiders head coach Jeff Truitt said Richtie had a great season last year, and deserved to be selected.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all with his elite skill and passion for the game,” Truitt said in a press release. “His improvements over the season were outstanding. Having the opportunity to coach a U-18 team overseas (2023 IIHF U18 World Championship) and seeing some of the players that were there, he’ll fit right in. He’s a great player.”

Ritchie is the first Raider since Nolan Allan to represent Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. The 2023 tournament runs from July 31 to Aug. 5 in Breclav, Czechia and Trencin, Slovakia.

As a 16-year-old, Ritchie scored 20 goals and added 35 assists in 61 games last season. The Calgary product was also named the WHL’s Rookie of the Year.

“The numbers that he put up were tremendous,” Truitt said. “His confidence grew and grew. At the beginning of the season, everything was new to him. The intensity and consistency that you have to play with night in and night out is not easy as a rookie, but obviously he is an elite 16-year-old. After Christmas he really took off with his point production, and that just goes to show how high his hockey IQ is.”

Canada is slotted into Pool B with Finland, Switzerland, and Slovakia. They open the eight-team tournament on July 31 against Finland in Trencin.

The semi-finals will be held on Friday, Aug. 4, with the Gold and Bronze Medal games scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5.

Ritchie is one of eight WHL players on Team Canada’s roster. The others are Roger McQueen (Brandon), Berkly Catton (Spokane), Jordan Gavin (Tri-City), Ollie Josephson (Red Deer), Carson Wetsch (Calgary), Cayden Lidstrom (Medicine Hat), and Charlie Elick (Brandon).