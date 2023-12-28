Wynyard man wins big in wide-area progressive VLT jackpot

A Wynyard man is $730,000 richer after winning the grand jackpot on the Vault Breaker VLT at Club 15 Cheers Tavern in Kelliher.

Donald Boucher took home $730,068.96 after winning the jackpot on Dec. 16. Boucher said he was chatting with another person sitting next to him when he saw three Vault Breaker icons in a row. He was shocked when the fourth and fifth fell into place too.



“The third Vault Breaker symbol dropped and I thought, ‘Oh nice! I won the little pot,” Boucher said. “When the fifth dropped, I started screaming.

“I was pretty excited,” he added. “I laughed, cried, screamed, all the emotions.”

Boucher plans to use the funds to buy a new vehicle. When asked if the win would allow him to live a dream life, Boucher said he was already living one.

“My only dream was to marry my wife, and I did that a while ago, but this helps us to live a cushier life,” he said. “I’m happy for it.”

Vault Breaker is a wide-area progressive jackpot that links 4,200 VLTs located in 270 communities across Saskatchewan. The province-wide grand jackpot has a minimum value of $500,000. With Boucher’s win, the jackpot has been reset.

