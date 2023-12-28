Paving, new commercial development 2023 highlights for Melfort

by Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

Glenn George, Melfort’s mayor, said 11.5 blocks of new paving, 10 blocks of sidewalk and three kilometres worth of new walking pathways were among the highlights of 2023.

Broadway Street was under construction for some time this year. George said that all the infrastructure underneath the pavement which was part of 2022 but continued into 2023. New water and sewer lines were all installed. Storm and regular sewer lines were all part of this project.

There was 1.2 km of water main rehab that featured re-lines and restores the pipe to decrease the likelihood of leaks and breaks. There was 1.8 km of water main replacements in 2023 as well.

George also highlighted the new off-leash dog park as a big success. George commented that it has been used greatly by the residents of Melfort.

The city also replaced the roof on the public library and installed new LED lighting at the airport.

The total cost for these projects came in at $7.9 million.

City council is currently working on budget deliberations for 2024 but have yet to set the 2024 mill rate. Adam Homes, City Manager said they also received several grants to help offset these projects.

The capital grants included the:

Community Airport Partnership Grant of $36,040,

Provincial Traffic Safety Fund for $89,7000 and

Transit Assistance for People with Disabilities Fund of $55,000.

Operating grants included:

Transit Assistance for People with Disabilities Fund of $27,121,

Municipal Revenue Sharing of $1,223,628,

Targeted Sector Support of $62,900 and the

Urban Highway Connector Program of $45,065

George also pointed to many successes in the business community with several of them, building new commercial buildings in Melfort. Backstage Music, the new Prairie North Co-op Food Store, G3 grain terminal and Thomas Motors. The city has also approved the sale of five acres of land to the south of Highway 41 to an undisclosed numbered company that will be building a cardlock and bulk fuel station.

In discussing 2024, The mayor hopes to find money to pay for the many infrastructure projects that are ahead for the City of Melfort.

“Inflation and the carbon tax are going to make the budget for 2024 hard to balance.”

He added that Melfort will be host to the National Curling Day in Saskatchewan and looks at this as a 2024 event to look forward to.

“Looking forward to the upcoming year, we hope to continue to focus on our strategic plan, improve the lives of people who work and raise a family in Melfort. I’d like to thank council, staff and residents this past year, together we will continue to build a bright future for our community.”