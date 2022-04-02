Wiesblatt to miss remainder of 2021-22 season

The Prince Albert Raiders announced that they will be without the services of forward Ozzy Wiesblatt for the rest of the season. Wiesblatt has not been in the Raiders’ lineup since a game against the Saskatoon Blades on March 12th, and has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an upper body injury.

Wiesblatt was ranked fourth in team scoring with 41 points in 43 games this year. The 20-year-old will head to San Jose for further evaluation of his injury. They will determine the further steps in his recovery from there.

With the Raiders fighting for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, they will have to fight it out without one of their top scorers.

Prince Albert has five games left in the regular season. They are in action tonight at home against the Regina Pats.

