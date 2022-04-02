Raiders get goals from six different scorers in 6-1 rout over Pats

The Prince Albert Raiders rebounded from Friday night’s loss to the Brandon Wheat Kings, slamming the Regina Pats 6-1 on Saturday night at the Art Hauser Centre. The Raiders struck three times on the powerplay, with six different players scoring in the game, as they finished their three game homestand with a 2-1 record in front of 3,040 fans.

“It’s all on the players,” head coach Marc Habscheid said after the game. “We had one powerplay meeting before the game and that was it. It’s time they take ownership. The players have to own it, and they owned it tonight.”

It took the Raiders just 2:12 to open the scoring, thanks to a strong play by Keaton Sorenson. The winger grabbed the puck at center ice and worked his way in down the right wing. Working wide, he beat his defender and drove straight to the net and put a shot on goal. Drew Sim made the initial save, but Sorenson followed up, banging home the rebound. His 10th goal of the season put Prince Albert up 1-0 early into the contest.

On Prince Albert’s first powerplay of the game, they didn’t score, but rather gave up a shorthanded marker that tied things up. Nolan Allan turned the puck over at the point to Connor Bedard, and the Pat’s leading scorer was gone from there. Turning on the jets, Bedard was all alone on Tikhon Chaika. With Allan trailing, the Pats leading scorer sniped a shot glove side on Chaika, giving Bedard his 45th goal of the season. The goal gave Bedard the all time Regina Pats record for goals scored by a 16-year-old, as the Raiders and Pats went into the second period even at 1-1.

After giving up the shorthanded marker in the first, the Raiders finally made good on the powerplay on their fourth powerplay of the night in the second. From the point, Allan swung a pass to the right circle for Evan Herman, who sent a one touch pass to the slot for Reece Vitelli. Firing a quick one timer, the Raider captain buried a shot far side past Sim’s blocker and in for his 25th goal of the season. The marker on the man advantage put Prince Albert up 2-1 with 4:52 to go in the middle frame.

The Raiders added another goal just seven seconds later off of the ensuing faceoff. After a faceoff win, Allan scooped up the puck and brought it down the left wing. The Raider defenceman threw a centering pass in front that deflected off of a Regina defender in front, and found a way through Sim. Back to back goals put the Raiders on top 3-1, and that’s the way it would stay heading into the third period.

“I think we were more ready to go tonight,” Allan said. “We weren’t happy with our game against Brandon last night, so we came prepared today and we got the job. We’re do or die right now, and everyone has to bring more. We have to stick to that mentality and play that way every night.

“I think those two goals changed the momentum our way. We got a couple more on the powerplay to put them to bed. We got some good looks and we got some goals. That was kind of a response from last night where we didn’t play too good, and we brought it here tonight.”

Starting the third period on a four on three man advantage, the Raiders jumped out to a 4-1 lead. Trading passes at the point, Landon Kosior and Allan were setting up to strike. With fans begging one of them to shoot, the puck came back to Kosior in the middle. He fired a shot that went off the bar and in past Sim, giving the Raiders their second powerplay goal of the game.

Herman scored Prince Albert’s third powerplay goal with nine minutes to go in the game, while Eric Johnston rounded out the third period scoring, as the Raiders rebounded from Friday’s loss with an explosive 6-1 win on Saturday.

“They were focused on the game,” Habscheid added. “We talk about the inches, and they did that. When they do that, we’re difficult to play against. Last night wasn’t good enough, and we can show all the tape we want, but they have to decide if they want to play or not, and they decided tonight. The score means nothing, it’s all about points right now. Whether you have confidence or not, or scoring or not, it’s all about the two points in the end.”

The Raiders hit the road for three games. They will begin their road swing in Saskatoon on Friday night.

Eastern Conference Standings

With the Lethbridge Hurricanes also beating the Medicine Hat Tigers 6-1 on Saturday, here is how the Eastern Conference is shaping up.

7. Lethbridge Hurricanes: 29-30-3-1 (62 pts, 63 GP)

8. Swift Current Broncos: 26-32-5-2 (59 pts, 65 GP)

9. Prince Albert Raiders: 26-33-4-1 (57 pts, 64 GP)

10. Calgary Hitmen: 24-31-6-2 (56 pts, 63 GP)

11. Regina Pats: 24-33-3-2 (53 pts, 62 GP)

