Weather cooperates to make Prince Albert Exhibition a success

The 138th Prince Albert Exhibition came to a close this weekend and organizers were pleased with the turnout.

Prince Albert Exhibition Association President Greg Dionne said all events were well-attended, a fact they contributed to the conditions.

“The key is the weather,” Dionne said. “Last year (it was) rain (for) two days and this week 10 minutes, and we didn’t mind it. It was just before the chucks, and it actually helps the chucks.

“I was talking to all the vendors. They’re up. Everyone’s up. We’re busy. It’s busy,” he added.

Final attendance figures were not available but Dionne estimated that crowds were up from last year.

The week concluded with a final event, the Demolition Derby, on Saturday afternoon that packed the grandstand. The last day also included two performances by the PAEX Drill Team along with the Heavy Horse Pull. The Beef Cattle, 4H and Light Horse shows also wrapped up on Saturday.

“We’re up (and) we’re happy,” Dionne said. “All the vendors are up, so not only are we up at the gates, but the vendors are up (and) everybody’s happy. We’re going to say it. It’s because of the weather. We only get 10 minutes of rain in a week.”

Dionne also pointed to all of the free events at the Exhibition like the Demolition Derby the Main Hall entertainment and other for drawing in crowds. The Exhibition also looks forward to partnering with West Coast Amusements again next year.

PAEX organizers thanked all the volunteers, participants, vendors, entertainers and everyone for attending this year’s Summer Fair.

MIchael Oleksyn/Daily Herald The midway was a busy place on the final day of the 138th Prince Albert Exhibition on Saturday, Aug. 5. MIchael Oleksyn/Daily Herald the Prince Albert Fire Department offered tours of a fire truck on the exhibition grounds on the final day of the 138th Prince Albert Exhibition on Saturday, Aug. 5. e Heavy Horse Pull was a popular event on Saturday at the Prince Albert Exhibition. Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Hoop dancer Lawrence Roy performed at the Main Hall. Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Simmental judging took place on the final day of the 138th Prince Albert Exhibition on Saturday, Aug. 5.

” I just want to thank all the citizens of PA that attended the event because for lots of these service clubs, which are the majority of our vendors, this is their biggest fundraiser of the year,” Dionne explained. “They all give back to the community, so that’s why I’m so pleased about it.

“A perfect example we have the Ukrainian booth. They support the dancers and the youth group and this is the fun way to get in. We got the Optimus Club lined them up and all these people give back to the community, so that’s why we’re so happy.”

Last weekend The Prince Albert Exhibition announced the 2023 Community Spirit Award Parade Winners.

First place and $1,000 went to the Prince Albert Group Home Society and second place and $500 went to the Prince Albert Baptist Church. There was a tie between Hope’s Home and Tipi Fuel for third place and $250.

This year the PAEX took the prizes one step further by announcing honorable mentions and $100 going to last year’s winner the Northern Bears (Under 18 AAA Hockey Club) who tied Parkland Ambulance “pool Kids float”.

The parade had 59 registered entries.

“We thank the participants and the public for their show of support and we look forward to the 2024 summer fair parade,” a release from the Exhibition said.

