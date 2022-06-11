We must never forget our veterans’: first Decoration Day since 2019 scheduled for Sunday

Legion member Marie Mathers said Prince Albert veterans should never be forgotten, and that’s a big reason for the return of the formal Decoration Day ceremony.

The Prince Albert Legion will hold Decoration Day on Sunday at the South Hill cemetery for the first time since before the pandemic. Mathers, the Decoration Day coordinator, said it’s important to continue to recognize all who served.

“We must never forget our veterans,” Mathers said. “It’s so sad that we only two or three times a year do something special for them. They should be recognized every day, but this is one of the only two big celebration days.”

Traditionally, local Legions have put on Decoration Day events, but Prince Albert’s ANAVETS organized the last one in 2019.

After two years in a row without a formal ceremony, Mathers said it was time to return. She’d like to see residents come back out and give their support.

“I would like to see more people recognizing the sacrifice that has been done,” she explained.

The afternoon will begin with the parade and march of colours. This will be followed by an address from Legion president Rick Hodgson, the singing of O Canada, and a scripture reading.

“The Legion will lay a wreath and the ANAVETS will lay a wreath and then we will have the Last Post and the Act of Remembrance,” Mathers said.

This will be followed by a prayer and then the Lord’s Prayer each in two languages. After the playing of God Save the Queen the colours will be marched off.

Mathers explained that if the weather doesn’t cooperate it will be held at the Legion Auditorium.

“There is no chairs,” she explained. “The services can be too short for people to want to sit down and relax.”

The service will begin at 1 p.m. at the South Hill Cemetery.