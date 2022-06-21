Warrants issued for two La Ronge men wanted for prompting emergency alert

La Ronge RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating two men wanted in relation to a firearms incident that prompted an emergency alert in La Ronge, Air Ronge, Lac La Ronge and in the surrounding areas on Sunday.

As a result of investigation, Terrance Daigneault (who also goes by Terrance Kenny), 29, has been charged with two counts each of attempted murder with a firearm, unathorized possession of a firearm, disharge of a firearm with intent and obstruction. He has also been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and failing to comply with a release order.

Daigneault can be described as being approximately 5’8” tall, 180 pounds with a medium build, with brown eyes and brown hair. He has a tattoo on his right forearm that reads “No regrets” and one on his right hand that reads “Kenny.” He was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants, and a black long sleeved shirt with gold designs down both sleeves.

He may be injured, but this cannot be confirmed.

The second individual, Allan Sanderson, 36, has been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and obstruction.

Sanderson can be described as being approximately 5’4” tall, 134 pounds with a slender build, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants, and a black t-shirt with a white logo on the back.

Warrants have been issued for the arrests of both Daigneault and Sanderson.

They are known to frequent the Saskatoon, La Ronge, Ile-a-la-Crosse, Beauval and Buffalo Narrows areas. Police do not know if the two are currently together or if they have access to a vehicle.

Terrance Daigneault and Allan Sanderson are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

The Saskatchewan RCMP continues to ask the public to be vigilant and to report any tips and information by calling La Ronge RCMP. Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously and may be eligible for a reward.