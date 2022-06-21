Red Wolf Boxing Club put together impressive year in the ring

Jeremy Irving, Jay Miller, Amber Harker (coach), Ava Kuling, Chaylee Armitage, Tyberius McKay, Lukas Tamayo, Cole Ahenakew, Braddock Koch (coach) have all put in hard work this year with the Red Wolf Boxing Club.

The fighters, alongside the coaches, have put in gruelling hours of training to be ready for every fight, including most recently at the Will Skopyk Memorial in Prince Albert. The club handed out its individual awards recently. Here are the winners:

Best boxer: Cole Ahenakew

Heart Award: Lukas Tamayo

Most Improved: Ava Kuling

Spirit award: Chaylee Armitage

Top Prospect: Tyberius McKay.