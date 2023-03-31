Volunteers still needed for Esso Cup

It’s been several years in the making, but the Esso Cup will finally take place in Prince Albert in less than three weeks’ time after several cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the event opening April 23, there is still a large need for volunteers to make the event possible. Laurie Huet, the volunteer coordinator of the Esso Cup says there is need in all sorts of areas.

“I looked it over and it is about 680 shifts in total. That’s everything from team host to security to the wonderful individuals that’ll serve snacks and food to the players and their coaching staff, laundry services and transportation and everything else in between.”

The Esso Cup Host Committee is hosting an in-person volunteer blitz on Apr. 4 at the Art Hauser Centre from 5:30-9 p.m. to encourage more individuals to sign up to volunteer for the event.

Huet says anyone can use the link to the online volunteer portal to sign up for the event.

“Just recently, about a week and a half ago, that portal was opened up. So now we have that link so people can register online with Hockey Canada. We are trying to blast that out through our social media, just with a short term notice of volunteers, some people are just finding it a little bit more difficult to schedule time. But we are slowly having volunteers roll in.”

Huet adds they are happy for any volunteers, regardless of the amount of time they can commit.

“Volunteers are needed everywhere and anyone who is willing to help out, whether it be just short term or there for the entire week, we welcome anyone who wants to help out with this great event.”

The Esso Cup begins Sunday, Apr. 23 at the Art Hauser Centre when the West region takes on Quebec at 12 p.m. The host Prince Albert Northern Bears open the tournament at 7 p.m. against the Atlantic region.

sports@paherald.sk.ca