Friends and family of Happy Charles to hold walk marking six years since her disappearance

Family members and friends will gather Monday morning to mark six years since the disappearance of Happy Charles.

Charles was last seen in the area around Prince Albert Collegiate Institute (PACI) on April 3, 2017. In the years since, family, friends, investigators, and local community members have worked to raise awareness about her disappearance in hopes it will create new leads.

“Someone has the information we need, and we need them to come forward to help Happy’s family find closure,” said Sgt. Kathy Edwardsen, a member of the Prince Albert Police Service’s Historical and Missing Person section.

Friends and family members plan to gather near PACI at 10 a.m. on Monday, then walk directly along 22nd Street, heading west toward the PAGC billboard across from the Victoria Hospital on 10th Avenue West.

PA police continue to actively investigate the case. Family members and police combined to make a video about Charles’ disappearance on the National Day of Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in October.

Investigators have also interviewed a number of witnesses in relation to Charles’ disappearance.

Happy Charles was born on March 22, 1975. She has brown eyes, black hair, a scar on her left cheek, and a tattoo of a rose on her right hand. Anyone with information about her disappearance can contact police at 306-953-4222, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS.