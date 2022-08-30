Upset win over Ontario a lasting memory for Prince Albert’s Trumier

Nathan Reiter

Daily Herald

It was a great experience at the Canada Summer Games for Prince Albert’s Seanna Trumier.

The St. Mary alumnus was a member of the Saskatchewan women’s volleyball team at the Canada Summer Games in Niagara, Ontario. Trumier says it representing her home province at the national level was a great experience.

“It was super cool. There was a core group of us working towards that goal for a long time. To be able to go and get to compete with each other was so cool.”

The Team Sask women’s volleyball team fell just short of the podium in Niagara, as they fell in four sets to eventual silver medalist Alberta and dropped the bronze medal match in three sets to BC. However, Saskatchewan would have never been in that position without a thrilling five set quarterfinal victory over Ontario. Trumier says that win is a memory she will remember for life.

“We had lost to them in Canada Cup in five sets a few weeks before. This time when we played them again, we beat them, and nobody expected us to win. Just coming in as the underdogs and really going for it that game. It was super fun, and the atmosphere was really good. It was definitely something I will remember.”

Throughout the Canada Summer Games, athletes from across the country would get a chance to interact with each other and would often cheer on their provincial teammates in other events. Trumier says she enjoyed the encouragement and the chance to meet many new people.

“It was super sweet. In Team Sask, we were able to stay on the bus and we would be able to chat with a few other athletes and learn stuff about each others sports. It was cool to see them later watching our games or we watched a few of the other Team Sask games. It was super cool to cheer each other on.”

Trumier is entering her second season with the Lakeland College Rustlers of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC).