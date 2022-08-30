Mintos announce new assistant coach, September exhibition games

Nathan Reiter

With the season just around the corner, there will be some fresh faces with the Prince Albert Mintos.

The Mintos announced some changes to their coaching and operations staff for the upcoming season adding former Raider and Minto Dane Byers as an assistant. Byers enjoyed a long professional career as a player after being a second-round pick of the New York Rangers, 48th overall, in 2004. Byers appeared in the American Hockey League, the Finnish Liiga, the DEL in Germany, the EIHL in England and the National Hockey League.

Mintos head coach Tim Leonard says he is hoping Byer’s work ethic will rub off on the Mintos team.

“We’re excited to get Dane on board. The guy is an example of what hard work will get you. The guy earned everything he got. He was a professional hockey player and has lots of experience to hand down and he is excited about it. I’m excited to bring him aboard.”

Also joining the Mintos staff is Aaron Bergey as the team’s athletic therapist, Kim Jackson will take over as the associate manager of operations and Doug Padget has taken over the role as director of player personnel.

The Prince Albert Mintos have two home exhibition dates scheduled for the month of September. On Sept. 10 at 7 p.m., the Mintos welcome the Warman Wildcats and on Sept. 13, the Mintos take on the Saskatoon Blazers at 1:30pm. Both games take place at the Art Hauser Centre.

The Mintos open their season on Sept 24 at home against the Swift Current Legionnaires.