City blocks off section of 12th Street West after sinkhole opens

City crews have blocked off a section of 12th Street West near the E.A. Rawlinson Centre after a watermain break caused a sinkhole to open up in the turning lane on to Diefenbaker Bridge.

Police barricaded the area shortly after midnight on Sunday to ensure the public’s safety. They have asked drivers to avoid travelling west on to Second Avenue West from 12th Street until repairs are complete.

Repair crews plan to start work Monday morning, according to an update from the City of Prince Albert sent out Sunday morning.