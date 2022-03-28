Unidentified woman found deceased

An unidentified woman was found dead yesterday in Prince Albert.

Prince Albert Police and Parkland Ambulance responded to a call of an unconscious female around 8:28 p.m. at the 900 Block of 14th Street West.

The female was declared deceased at the scene.

The identity of the female is unknown at this time and will be confirmed at an autopsy in Saskatoon this week.

The Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and Forensics Identification Section of the Prince Albert Police Service continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident or has video surveillance in the area is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.