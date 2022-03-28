Water meter update for Prince Albert properties

Prince Albert residents are urged to update their water meters as soon as possible.

According to the City, every water meter in Prince Albert requires a software update. The update will provide meter reading data to the Water Department to ensure accurate billing.

Billing has been based on estimates since disruptions began in late 2021.The Eye on Water Mobile app has also been made unavailable due to the disruptions.

“The software update is necessary to get back to accurate readings.” says Ramona Fauchoux, Acting Director of Financial Services for Prince Albert.

Letters will be mailed out to impacted properties detailing the update, starting with Zone 1 on March 28th. 5 zones in the City will receive letters over the next few weeks.

The free upgrades will be done by Metercore and appointments will take around an hour.

Interested residents don’t have to wait for a letter and can make an appointment at any time.

“I thank customers for their patience as we work through the process of these updates.”

They are asking residents to book appointments online or by calling 888-290-3070 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Metercor representatives will carry ID and an adult over 18 must be home.