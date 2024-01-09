U18 AA Foxes finish with B side final victory

The Prince Albert U18 AA Foxes finished the Prince Albert Female Hockey Tournament with a ‘B’ final victory over the weekend.

Foxes head coach Scott Reed says Prince Albert was in every game they played all weekend.

“We’re really proud of how our girls played this weekend. They performed really well. We were in every single game. Every game was either tied or decided by one goal. So really happy with the team effort this weekend from all our girls.”

The Foxes would start out the weekend with a 2-2 tie against Eastman and a 3-3 tie against St. Albert. After several tiebreakers, the Foxes would finish second in their pool and play in the “A” semi-final against the Regina Rebels.

Prince Albert would lose a heartbreaker in the dying seconds of overtime as Regina would score just before time expired.

Dropping the “B” semi-final, the Foxes would rattle off a 5-4 win over Warman, before defeating Lloydminster 1-0 in the “B” final.

Reed was proud of how Prince Albert rebounded after a tough loss.

“We were pretty heartbroken how that one all played out for us, right at the buzzer. Just about going to a shootout, which isn’t always the most fun way to decide a game, but you know, the girls were resilient and we felt good about our game and how we had played against Regina and that carried over into Sunday morning against Warman and we were able to hang on to a lead there and push our way through with another one goal win there.”

The weekend was an overall success across all levels of the tournament, with over 40 teams from U9 to U18 AA competing in Prince Albert.

“I think it’s great. The female game is growing.” Reed said. “We probably could almost look at expanding the tournament into two weekends now. There’s so much demand for people wanting to come to Prince Albert to play in this event. For us to be a part of something like that, it is pretty special for our girls. And then lots of positive feedback from everybody who came out and attended the event in our city this weekend. The host committee did a great job and all the volunteers put it together. It was a real great weekend for all the girls.”

