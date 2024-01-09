Influenza and COVID-19 both declining according to report

According to the province’s bi-weekly respiratory illness surveillance report, COVID-19 and Influenza both continue to decrease in Saskatchewan.

According to the new report COVID-19 has decreased in Saskatchewan. The reporting period was from Dec. 17 to Dec. 30, 2023 .The report was released on Jan. 5.

The number of COVID-19 cases continued to decline for the eighth consecutive week from 496 positive lab tests in the week ending Nov.11 to 202 in the current week. Test positivity for the most recent surveillance week was 10.1 per cent compared to 11.2 per cent at the beginning for the four-week period.

In the most recent week, COVID-19 cases were highest in the 65 years and older age group (44.9 per cent), followed by 20-64 years age group (39.1 per cent).

In July the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) took over wastewater data from the University of Saskatchewan and the University of Regina.

Based on current wastewater-based surveillance data, most surveilled areas of the province showed a decreasing trend in SARS-CoV-2 levels, with the exception of Saskatoon and the NorthWest area‡ where levels remain elevated.

Test positivity for COVID-19 in the North Central region was 12.5 per cent. For influenza, test positivity was 8.2 per cent.

These are only lab-confirmed cases and not rapid antigen test-confirmed cases.

In the last two weeks, four deaths associated with COVID-19 were reported. It is not known how many deaths occurred in North Central over this period

The report shows there are currently 46 hospital admissions and two ICU admissions.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have been decreasing for the past five weeks from 93 in the week ending December 9 to 46 in the current week, reflecting a 50.5 per cent drop. COVID-19 ICU admissions have remained relatively stable at 14 for the previous two weeks and 10 for the most recent two weeks.

The proportion of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients decreased to 6.0 per cent for the most recent week.

There were nine COVID-19 outbreaks reported in high-risk settings in the past two weeks compared to 14 in the previous two-week period.

Of those aged six months and older, 17.3 per cent have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine on or after September 18. For those aged six months to 64 years, all the zones except Saskatoon (13.7 per cent), Regina (13.4 per cent) and North East (10.2 per cent) have less than 10 per cent vaccination coverage. For those 65 years and older, Far North West (32.9 per cent ) and Far North Central (20.1 per cent) have less than 40 per cent coverage. All other zones have between 40 per cent and 50 per cent coverage except Regina (56.4 per cent), Saskatoon (52.9 per cent) and Central West (50.3 per cent).

Influenza continues to decline prevalent in the province.

From the last report, the test positivity has decreased for all geographic locations. Six locations (Far North East, North East, Central West, Central East, South West and South East) reported test positivity higher than the provincial average of 13.7%.

Influenza hospitalizations have been decreasing for the past four weeks from 147 in the week ending December 2 to 41 in the current week, reflecting a 72.% drop. Influenza ICU admissions have decreased from 37 for the previous two weeks to 14 for the most recent two weeks.

As of Dec. 30, 2023, 23.2 per cent of the Saskatchewan population received influenza vaccine this season. For those aged 65 years and older overall coverage was 57.4 per cent, the highest was in Regina (62.4 per cent) and lowest in Far North Central (40.3 per cent). For those aged less than 65 years the overall coverage was 16.1 per cent; the highest was in Saskatoon (19.0 per cent) and lowest was in Far North Central (9.1 per cent).

Influenza and COVID-19 vaccines were available in Saskatchewan effective Oct. 10.

The report also included the school absenteeism data. School absenteeism decreased from 15.5 per cent in the week ending December 9 to 11.5 per cent in the week ending December 23. No data was available for the week ending December 30, as students were on winter break.

As of Oct. 13, 2022 the Ministry of Health launched the community respiratory illness surveillance program (CRISP) report to integrate COVID-19 surveillance and reporting with provincial respiratory illness and surveillance reporting, including influenza.

The report standardizes the epidemiological information required for respiratory illness surveillance and risk management and will be issued bi-weekly during respiratory illness season.