Two people charged with first degree murder of Buffalo Narrows man

Two people have been charged in relation to the suspicious death of Buffalo Narrows resident 32-year-old Eric Bouchard.

As a result of continued investigation by Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit, Kurt Ratt, 20, and River Miller, 22, of La Ronge have been charged with one count each of assault and first degree murder.

They will appear in La Ronge Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on May 19.

One person was released without charges.

Assisting with this investigation is La Ronge RCMP Detachment, Saskatchewan RCMP Forensic Identification Services, and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.