‘Two Miles for Mary’ spokeswoman touts importance of seniors transportation ahead of annual radiothon

The “Mary” for this year’s “Two Miles for Mary” radiothon for seniors transportation in Prince Albert says the service is a must for the community and she’s happy to help.

“For myself, I would hardly even go anywhere if it wasn’t for that,” said Iris Morris, who stated that seniors transportation gives her independence and a sense of managing her own life. “I thought it was a good thing for people that don’t have any means of transportation.”

Morris was raised on a farm in the Paddockwood area and spent most of her life in Northside. She moved to Prince Albert 12 years ago and now at almost 92 years old, resides in her own apartment in the city.

While living in the community of Northside, she participated in bazaars, bake sales, school, Legion, and church. Morris is still an active member of the Anglican Church Women in Prince Albert.

Although she doesn’t use seniors transportation as much now that she has moved closer to her daily necessities, Morris says she still utilizes the service for going to the bank and grocery story and visiting the hair salon every week.

“It’s a very good thing for the community,” she said. “For people who don’t have a means of transportation, it’s almost a must.”

Out of the many reasons Morris chooses to use seniors transportation, the driver’s cheery and outgoing attitudes and the extra help she receives in managing packages and getting into her apartment building safely is what keeps her coming back.

The transportation program is operated by the Prince Albert Community Service Centre, it offers an affordable option for seniors by charging a standard fee of only $5 for a trip, with an attendant companion able to ride for free. In 2021, the seniors that use the service took 4590 trips and 38 medical charters, according to a press release.

In the beginning of September, Mayor Greg Dionne proclaimed Sept. 29 as Seniors Transportation Day in support of the service.

This year’s “Two Miles for Mary” Radiothon will be broadcasted on Country 900 CKBI Radio from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Sept. 29. Donors are now able to make their donations through e-Transfer, as well as by cheque.