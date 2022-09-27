Investigation into fatal assault at P.A. care home concluded

Police say there will be no charges laid in connection to the homicide of an 85-year-old woman at a Prince Albert care home in August.

Investigators identified the suspect as a 76-year-old woman, who has since passed away. She was never arrested and there are no other suspects, according to police.

Officers were notified of an assault which took place at Prince Albert’s Mont St. Joseph Home on August 14th involving the two women. The victim passed away on August 19th as a result of her injuries.

The investigation into this incident is now concluded.