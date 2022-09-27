Independent MLA takes aim at health ministry

An Independent MLA for Saskatchewan Rivers is criticizing the Ministry of Health for what she claims is the hiding of information about COVID-19 vaccine-related deaths in the province.

MLA Nadine Wilson said in a press release that she published a report by the SHA on her website on Aug. 23 which stated there are seven vaccine-related deaths recorded in Saskatchewan.

“In that report, there are 1229 adverse reactions documented, many of them life threatening such as Anaphylaxis, Myocarditis, Pericarditis and a host of others. Just as shocking, in many cases, the patients were still scheduled for more boosters even after their reactions. This is not the standard we have allowed for any other vaccine in history,” said Wilson.

On Sept. 21, Saskatchewan news station 650 CKOM published a story to their website stating that “the Ministry of Health confirmed there have been no deaths due to COVID-19 immunizations reported in Saskatchewan.”

“The provincial ministry of health also said that since COVID vaccinations began in Saskatchewan in December of 2020, there have been eight reported deaths within 30 days of receiving a dose,” according to the article by CKOM. “Investigations into four of those cases were inconclusive, three incidents were deemed not attributable to the vaccine, and one could not be determined as vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia.”

Wilson said she is “astonished” at the report by CKOM and is calling on the government to open an independent public inquiry into how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled in Saskatchewan.

“Is there a disconnect between the government and the Saskatchewan Health Authority?” asked Wilson, “Or are they intentionally trying to hide information that the public has a right to know about? It is the duty of government to make sure citizens know what the true risks are. Promoting these shots as ‘safe and effective’ while people are acquiring and then suffering from life-altering conditions is disingenuous at best, and potentially criminal.”

The SHA report on Wilson’s website was obtained through a request under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, according to the media release.

An emailed statement from the Ministry of Health on Monday said that document on Wilson’s website appears to confirm the Ministry’s previously stated information that there have been zero deaths due to immunization reported in Saskatchewan.

“As of September 18, there has been2,576,526 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan,” reads the statement. “Since September 18, 3 VITT/TTS, 33 myocarditis/pericarditis, 0 GBS and 0 CLS cases have been reported in Saskatchewan. None of these cases were fatal.”

According to the statement, there are safety signals identified by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) for vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT)/thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), myocarditis/pericarditis, Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) and capillary leak syndrome (CLS) requiring provinces and territories to report these events as adverse events of special interest to the PHAC.

An “Adverse Event” following immunization (AEFI) can be any untoward medical occurrence that follows immunization. When a patient, resident or healthcare worker experiences or observes an AEFI, immunizing staff and physicians have a legal obligation to report the event to the medical health officer. In Saskatchewan, AEFIs are then posted publicly on the Government of Saskatchewan website.

The Ministry of Health said due to privacy reasons, they cannot comment on individuals who were scheduled for boosters after receiving an adverse event from the COVID-19 vaccine.

“In the event of a reaction to any vaccine, residents are advised to speak with their primary health care provider to assess risk of vaccine reaction versus risk of contracting the virus,” said the Ministry of Health’s statement. “While vaccination against COVID-19 is strongly recommended, it is not mandatory.”