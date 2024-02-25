Two arrested not related to initial incident that caused increased RCMP presence at Muskoday

RCMP have made two arrests at Muskoday, however the suspects are not related to the incident that caused increased police presence on Friday afternoon at Muskoday.

According to RCMP On Feb.. 22 at approximately 4:55 p.m., Prince Albert RCMP responded to a call involving a firearm on Muskoday First Nation.

As officers continued to investigate, they located a black Dodge Ram truck that was believed to be involved in the incident on Muskoday First Nation.

Officers made attempts to apprehend the suspects, however, a firearm was discharged and believed to be fired at the officers from the suspect vehicle.

Officers did not return fire and no physical injuries resulted. Officers contained the area and Saskatchewan RCMP’s Critical Incident Response Team and Police Dog Services were engaged. An adult male and an adult female were arrested at the scene.

Arrested at that scene were 28-year-old Jason Lafferty and 25-year-old Whitney McDonald.

As a result of continued investigation, officers located and seized a firearm in the vehicle.

Further investigation determined the suspects arrested were not involved in the initial firearm call on Muskoday First Nation. The investigation into the initial call is ongoing.

Lafferty was charged with five counts, attempted murder with firearm, one count, unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon or restricted weapon, one count, possession of restricted firearm/prohibited weapon with ammo without license/registration, one count, pointing a firearm, one count, careless use of a firearm, one count, possession of firearm/weapon/device/ammo in motor vehicle, one count, discharge firearm with intent, one count, discharge firearm while being reckless, one count, resists/obstruct peace officerand one count, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

McDonald was charged with one count, resist/obstruct peace officer, .

Lafferty is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Monday, Feb. 26, McDonald is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on March 20.