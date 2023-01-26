Traffic stop turns into drug bust for Yorkton RCMP

Around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers from Saskatchewan RCMP’s Yorkton Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan observed a truck fail to slow to 60 km/hr while passing an emergency vehicle on Highway 16, west of Yorkton.

The officers pulled the truck over and observed drug paraphernalia in plain view, according to RCMP.

The two occupants were detained by police and their truck was searched, where officers located and seized:

Approximately 181 grams of suspected methamphetamine;

A few hundred pills, some believed to be morphine;

18 g of psilocybin;

28 grams of unstamped cannabis;

26 grams of loose cannabis;

One carton of unstamped cigarettes;

An open bottle of vodka; and

a bat and a baton.

Dany Caron, 32, from Grand-Remous, Quebec, and Jason Palmer, 49, from Edmonton, Alberta, are each charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of unstamped tobacco that is not blackstock, and possession.

Both are scheduled to appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on Jan. 26.

The two men were also ticketed for various provincial offences including failing to slow to 60 km/hr while passing an emergency vehicle and having open liquor and cannabis in a vehicle.