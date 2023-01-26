Prince Albert woman faces charges after firing weapon during late night stroll

A 28-year-old Prince Albert woman has been arrested after police received reports that she was discharging a firearm while walking in the 500 Block of 6th Street East just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the area immediately and located the suspect at a nearby residence, according to a media release.

The woman is facing numerous weapons charges, including possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

She was set to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court Wednesday morning.