Prince Albert contractor celebrates 50 years of business

Prince Albert homebuilder company, Miller Contracting, celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2022, a success that President Joe Yungwirth attributes to their hard work and honesty.

“I’m pretty proud, honestly,” said Yungwirth. “It’s a big milestone and a lot of guys have spent a lot of years with the company.”

Yungwirth said he started with Miller Contracting in 1984. When work was hard to come by in Prince Albert in the 80’s and 90’s, they were contracted to do big projects throughout the north. Yungwirth said jobs are slowly but surely starting to pick up again in Prince Albert, so the company is hoping to focus more on working locally.

“We’ve catered to our clients,” answered Yungwirth about why he believes the company has seen such a tremendous accomplishment. “Our clients always came first. That’s quality.”

Miller Contracting was founded in 1972 by Chuck Miller, who retired and sold the company to Yungwirth in 2006.

Miller said it’s nice to know that the company he founded all those years ago is still carrying on strong and he’s proud of the good work the employees are continuing to put out.

“When I ran Miller Contracting, my slogan was ‘Where quality is number one,’” said Miller. “I did my best through the years to make sure we put out a good quality product and I’m sure we’ve done that.

“That’s the success,” he added.

After receiving his journeyman certificate in 1972, Miller was inspired to start up his own business and become self-employed. Fifty years ago, that dream became a reality and Miller Contracting was born.

Since then, Miller Contracting has worked on a number of important Prince Albert buildings. The list includes renovations to Sacred Heart Cathedral, and work on the new Rose Garden Hospice.