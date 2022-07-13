Top amateurs in Saskatchewan tee off at Cooke Municipal Golf Course

Saskatchewan’s best amateur golfers battled through the heat to finish the first round of the Men’s and Women’s Amateur Championships at Cooke Municipal Golf Course on Tuesday.

Prince Albert’s Brett Henry sits atop the leaderboard on the Men’s side after shooting a three-under-par 68, while Saskatoon’s Sarah Grieve leads the women’s side with a nine-over-par 80.

Henry opened the day with two straight pars, followed by birdies on holes three and four. After two more birdies on holes six and seven, Henry had his first bogie of the day on eight.

That did little to stop the Prince Albert product. He hit three birdies and three bogies to finish an even 35 down the back nine and head into the clubhouse one stroke up on fellow Prince Albert golfer Cole Jenkins, and Roman Timmerman of the Riverside Country Club near Saskatoon.

Another Prince Albert golfer, Danny Klughart, and Kyle Wiebe round out the top five. Both golfers shot an even 71 on the day.

Grieve started the day with two straight pars, followed by a bogie on three, then four straight pars to take the lead. She shot a 39 on the front nine, followed by a 41 on the back to take a one stroke lead into the clubhouse.

Emily Cornwall and Autumn Neiszner sit second just one stroke behind Grieve. Both golfers shot a 10-over-par 81 on the day.

Chelsea Kinoshita and Symone Ripley round out the top five. Kinoshita shot an 11-over 82, while Riply had a 14-over 85.

Shell Lake’s Brooklyn Fry, finished the day in a three-way tie for sixth after shooting a 15-over-par 86.