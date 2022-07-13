Man accused of assaulting 2 police officers makes first court appearance

A Montreal Lake man appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on charges he assaulted two police officers over the weekend.

Kane Charles, 25, made his first appearance on Monday. Officers say he attempted to disarm one of them, resisted arrest, caused mischief, damaged a vehicle, and breached his court-ordered probation. None of the charges have been proven in court.

The charges stem from an incident in the 500 Block of River Street East when police responded to a call for a disturbance just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. A resident reported suspicious activity involving a man kicking a vehicle before entering a nearby home.

Officers located the suspect on the back steps of the residence and attempted to place the man under arrest. He became combative and tried to grab an officer’s Conductive Energy Weapon.

A brief struggle ensued until police were able to arrest the man with the help of a nearby resident.

PAPS reported no injuries to the police officers or the man arrested.