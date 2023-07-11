TidBits for July 2023

LLRIB Energy visioning

The Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB) has been carrying out a Community Engineering Planning Project for some time.

They have looked at several options for energy going into the future. A group gathered to vision about the future of renewable options. Participants engaged in exploring several renewable energy options. The activities included choosing ones they saw would be more suitable and where on LLRIB reserves the use of the particular option would work best.

Judge Rob Mackenzie retires.

Rob Mackenzie thanks those gathered for his retirement celebration. Photo by Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan

The La Ronge Legion was filled to capacity for a celebration for Rob Mackenzie, a retirement celebration. He retired earlier this spring and is moving to British Columbia.

Current and former colleagues gathered to reminisce and wish Mackenzie well as he leaves La Ronge.

Chief Justice Shannon L. Metivier was among those gathered. She offered her well wishes to Mackenzie. Another traveller for the occasion was Bob Lane, a former prosecutor and judge in La Ronge for many years.

Mackenzie lived in La Ronge working first with Legal Aid, before moving over to Prosecutions and then appointed to the Bench of Queen’s (now King’s) Court. He was a circuit judge travelling throughout northern Saskatchewan.

SPSA set up in La Ronge

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) set up an Incident Command Post at the Mel Hegland Arena to “provide lodging and workspace for active Type 2 operators and other personnel from the First Nation and adjacent communities May 19, according to information provided by SPSA.

The firefighters have been working on the SHARP, WAPPA AND MCKENNA fires.

“SPSA is fighting these fires from the air, on the ground and behind the scenes using technology,” quoted from the SPSA information received.

Elks Fair Looms

A view from the Elk’s Fair from the past. Photo by Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan.

The Elks Fair will be open July 21, 22 and 23 with all the usual activities.

With some additions.

The headliner will be Darryl Anderson of Saskatoon. A country artist, Anderson plays a mix of originals and country tunes.

There will be a talent show running the 21 and 22. More food venues will be open. There will be a new ride for children, Phantom’s Revenge, that looks like a ship rocking back and forth.

ParticiParks gathering

The Town of La Ronge is inviting community members to come out to Patterson Park Saturday, July 8 for ”what could be a new outdoor physical activity and recreation space.” The gathering will be held between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The event will be hosted by the Town and Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds,

The purpose is to explore ideas for a recreation space on Robertson Drive.

Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations.