Pride well celebrated in La Ronge

From the rising of the flags June 1 to the end, Pride was well celebrated in the Lac La Ronge area.

Students at several local schools painted the Rainbow Flag on sidewalks and street crossings during the month.

Decorations for Pride Parade and Festival appeared throughout the community. Photo by Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan.

Celebrations began June 22 with a Trivia contest at Kosta’s restaurant as a fun, educational experience.

The crowd filled Eagle Point on Friday, June 23 for the Comedy Drag Show with several colourful performances by Paris of the Prairies, Ivanna Bear, Mara Pistacio, Shefoam, Roxie Cassarah Desert, Gabriel Blow, Yada Ya-Oughta_Book-Ahead and hometowner, Joe King.

A colourful Pride Parade wends its way through downtown La Ronge. Photo by Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan.

June 24 dawned bright, sunny and hot for Pride in the Park celebrations, which began with a parade through La Ronge to Patterson Park for the Pride Festival.

The Festival opened with welcoming remarks from community dignitaries and a Prayer by Elder Jonas Bird.

Pride celebrated with flags in windows and special cookies at Marker 47. Photo by Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan.

Celebrations for the Festival included: Live Entertainment; Facepainting; Artisan’s Market; BBQ; Paint Workshop; and Drag show.

Folks spread their blankets or opened their chairs to enjoy the afternoon in the shade of the treed area in the park.

Colour appeared everywhere throughout the Pride Festival June 24 in La Ronge. Photo by Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan/Northern Advocate.

The air was filled with music from several bands, singers, and dancers, which included Traditional Indigenous PowWow, and the local Raqs Sharqi Dancers.

A celebration of diversity.