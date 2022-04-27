Prince Albert-born sprinter among five inductees headed to Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame

Prince Albert-born sprinter Harry Jerome left most competitors in the dust during his lengthy track and field career, and those accolades are among the many reasons for his induction into the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame.

Jerome, who passed away in 1982, represented Canada at three Olympics, winning bronze in the 100 metres at the 1964 summer games in Tokyo. He also tied a then world record by running the 100 metres in 10.0 seconds at the 1960 Canadian Olympic Trials in Saskatoon.

“On behalf of the Jerome family, we would just like to send out a heartfelt thank you,” Jerome’s daughter, Debbie Jerome-Smith, said in an announcement video posted on the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame YouTube channel. “It’s just great that this new generation is starting to recognize the importance of athletes from the past.”

Jerome-Smith said the announcement was especially exciting for her grandchildren, Saphina and Karm Jerome, who also appeared the video.

Harry Jerome was born in Prince Albert before moving with his family to Winnipeg and then to North Vancouver. He excelled in baseball, football, rugby, hockey and track and field, eventually earning a track scholarship to the University of Oregon.

Jerome battled injuries throughout his career, pulling up in the 100 metre semi-final during the 1960 Olympics in Rome due to a hamstring injury. At the 1962 Commonwealth Games in Australia he developed a high fever and throat infection, then tore a quadriceps tendon, forcing him to return to Canada.

The injury was so severe it almost ended his track career, but Jerome battled back with assistance from orthopedic surgeon and B.C. Lions team doctor, Dr. Hector Gillespie, who used a new technique to repair the injury. Jerome missed the 1963 track season recovering, but returned with force in 1964, winning bronze in the 100 metres at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, and finishing fourth in the 200 metres.

Jerome told reporters afterwards he was determined to medal following years of disappointment. He also received a telegram from John Diefenbaker congratulating him for showing great courage in the face of adversity.

Jerome won gold at the 1966 Commonwealth Games in Jamaica, then took top spot at the 1967 Pan-American Games in Winnipeg. He qualified the 100 metre finals at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico, finishing seventh. He retired from competition in 1969.

Jerome was named an Officer of the Order of Canada in 1970, and inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in 1971.

Track official Toni Beerling of Rosthern, hockey artist Bill Brownridge of Vawn, pole-vaulter Kelsie Hendry of Saskatoon and football player Rueben Mayes of North Battleford will also be inducted into the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place at the Conexus Arts Centre in Regina on Sept. 24.