The 7th Annual Suicide Awareness Wellness Walk

For Laurie-Anne Roberts the annual Suicide Awareness Wellness Walk to raise awareness about suicide is part of her grieving and her healing following the death of her daughter, who died by suicide.

For Roberts it’s also an opportunity to raise awareness about the need for more mental health and suicide prevention resources.

She works throughout the year, planning, raising funds, publicizing and encouraging others to participate and support.

Resources available: Kid’s Help Line: 1-800-668-6868. Emergency: 911; Saskatchewan Health Line: 811; First Nations and Inuit Hope for Wellness Help Line: 1-855-242-3310 Counselling is available 24/7 in Cree and English. Piwapan Crisis Line at 306-425-4090, which is located in La Ronge.

September 10 is International Suicide Prevention Day; the Northern Advocate will carry more on suicide awareness and prevention in its September edition.

For more story see the September edition of the Northern Advocate.