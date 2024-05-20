PAGC to hold Homecoming Celebration honouring Canada’s Got Talent winner Strong

The Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) has announced plans to welcome back Canada’s Got Talent winner Rebecca Strong when she returns to Prince Albert on Monday.

The PAGC will host a special homecoming event at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre Monday afternoon. PAGC Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte said Strong’s victory was not only a personal success, it also inspired young Canadians.

“Her success shows that with dedication and talent, dreams are achievable,” Hardlotte said in a press release. “We’re excited to see Rebecca as a role model, urging youth across Canada, especially in Northern Saskatchewan, to chase their dreams.”

Strong is a member of the Black Lake Denesuline Nation in Northern Saskatchewan. She impressed viewers and judges on Canada’s Got Talent, winning a $25,000 Golden Buzzer for her first performance, before taking the $1 million prize in the finale.

Black Lake Denesuline Nation Chief Coreen Sayazie said they could not be prouder of Strong's achievements.

“She represents not only Black Lake, but the deep-rooted traditions of the Dene people on a grand national platform,” Sayazie said in a press release. “Her victory is a powerful demonstration of what hard work and community support can achieve, setting an inspiring example for our youth.”

Strong’s family said they were “deeply grateful” for everyone who supported her, and looking forward to the welcome home.

“Watching Rebecca perform on such a grand stage and achieve such success has been a dream come true for our family,” Strong’s mother, Joan, said in a press release. “We’ve always had faith in her abilities, and seeing her recognized like this is truly joyous.”

The Homecoming Celebration begins at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 20.