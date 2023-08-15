Fun in the sun in Patterson Park with a purpose.

Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds were in Paterson Park in La Ronge on Saturday July 8 to hold an information session to give citizens an opportunity to come out to a free event to provide their input into a proposed “outdoor physical activity recreation space” on Robertson Drive, near the Mowery Subdivision.

Several different structures were on display for people to see and experience during the event. With your input, which involved filling out a questionnaire, you got free lunch to boot. Photo by Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan.

Participants had the opportunity to explore and find information on different types of activity space options, have lunch, try out some samples of activity-related technology and visit on a beautiful, warm sunny morning.