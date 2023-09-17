Terry Fox Run sees nearly double the turnout to raise funds for cancer research

The Terry Fox Run in Prince Albert saw a dramatic increase in numbers for the 2023 edition, which began at the Alfred Jenkins Fieldhouse on Sunday afternoon.

Cancer survivor Chelsea Mitchell and her cousin Trinity Gaudet carried the Terry Fox Run flag to 9th Avenue before letting walkers and runners pass.

Shelley Mitchell, Chelsea’s mother, is a fundraiser, supporter and board member for the Terry Fox Run she said seeing the numbers double to over 80 was amazing.

“We doubled the amount of people, so that’s huge,” Mitchell said.

Chelsea is a childhood cancer survivor; she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in July 2013 when she was only 12 years old.

Mitchell explained that they began by being part of Small But Mighty, a childhood cancer fundraiser after Chelsea’s diagnosis.

“We actually didn’t realize how many people there are out there. We just didn’t realize, but I had a student that was diagnosed the year before Chelsea was diagnosed,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell is a Grade 2 teacher at Ecole Arthur Pechey School.

“So I started doing stuff then. And there was another little boy in our school who was diagnosed two years, I think, before Chelsea. So it was there. It just wasn’t as big,” Mitchell said.

She explained that they often took part in the Relay For Life in Prince Albert. Because of their blessing, they continue to help.

“We got to keep our daughter, a lot of people don’t. So now it’s our turn to give back,” Mitchell said.

On April 12, 1980, the then 22-year-old dipped his artificial leg into the Atlantic Ocean and began his trek across the country. He averaged 42 km a day through six provinces.

Fox was forced to stop running on Sept. 1 in Thunder Bay, Ont. when cancer spread to his lungs.

Dennis Ogrodnick brought greetings on behalf of the city and told of his current fight with cancer.

Honourary Chair Chantale Fetch spoke before the walk told her story and pressed the light button on 9th Avenue where the Run continued.

She explained that the long hours to make the success of the event was worthwhile.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Walkers in the Terry Fox Run make their way down 28th Street during the Terry Fox Run in Prince Albert on Sunday

“ I’m tired, but it’s worth it’s worth the hours and the sweat and tears. It’s worth it,” Mitchell said.

She explained that the Car Show at Aurora Chiropractic, which took place on Saturday, could become a tradition to get people aware.

We’re already talking about next year’s Car Show. So I think that it’s just the push and the drive to just get people involved. I think people have forgotten that Terry Fox is here. Because Relay for Life was the thing everybody did, Relay for Life is no longer in Prince Albert,” Mitchell said.

She said that people can donate to various cancer fundraisers such as Relay For Life or the Canadian Cancer Society but the message and hope in the Terry Fox Foundation is important.

“What I love about Terry Fox is Terry Fox Foundation gives equally to all cancers,” Mitchell said.

“ And Terry Fox is also all volunteer-based, so nobody’s making money. It’s all going where it needs to go to research. So that’s why my passion is there because Terry Fox is for everyone,” Mitchell said.

Committee member Vern Hodgins has been part of the Terry Fox Run for every event and was happy with the turnout and the way the day went.

“We had a good group of volunteers at the table, volunteers make everything go,” Hodgins said.

“It is nice to see young people, children and dogs and I love it,” he added.

“Our best turnout in years and years and gorgeous weather helps and Chantale said it was all about raising money for cancer research

Hodgins said that they are already looking ahead to the next Terry Fox Run.

“I’m getting older every year. It. It would be nice to have some new volunteers. I don’t want to say the word younger, but new. A lot of us are getting, new volunteers. Anybody that wants to volunteer and help we would welcome it, we need it and contact me,” Hodgins said.

There were several members of Terry’s Team in red shirts including Hodgins, Fetch and Ogrodnick.

“ Although there was only one guy not wearing a Terry’s Team member shirt, it’s nice to see the sprinkling of red shirts throughout the 80 people that show those people are cancer survivors or are battling cancer right now. I love to see them out,” Hodgins said.

He explained that the best total was around $19,000 a few years ago. Final fundraising numbers were not available.

“I think the online total is going to be good,” Hodgins said.

The Prince Albert run took place at Little Red River Park when it first began, before moving to City Hall, the Harry Jerome Track and now the Alfred Jenkins Fieldhouse.

According to the Terry Fox Foundation, over $850 million has been raised for cancer research in Fox’s name to date.

Mitchell was just happy to be involved in the event.

“I’m just grateful. I’m thankful that we’re here. I’m thankful that Chelsea gets to do this. It was her choice to give back. I am not pushing her into it, she wants to do this, and she wants to make a difference. And I think that’s why she went into nursing because she can give back. We’re just blessed,” Mitchell said.