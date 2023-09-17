Legion Week kicks off in Prince Albert with monument unveiling

The Prince Albert Legion branch officially kicked off Legion Week with an unveiling of a new monument in front of their branch on Sunday morning.

Legion President Rick Hodgson explained that the monument is another way that the Legion can recognize all that veterans have done.

“It’s always nice to have new monuments out for our veterans and keep things going and let people know that were are still moving along forward with stuff and we’re not just idle,” Hodgson said.

“Now we are starting our full week of events, there is something going on every night and it is out there being advertised so keep an eye out for all of that stuff,”

Hodgson said that the turnout for the unveiling was excellent.

The ceremony opened with the Legion Colour Guard marching on.

“That was nice to see a lot of people out, that’s for sure, for a thing like this,” Hodgson said.

Following a prayer by Legion member Marie Mathers and the singing of “Oh Canada”

Hodgson and Legion member Don Graves unveiled the monument.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald (L to R) Mayor Greg Dionne, Don Graves and Legion President Rick Hodgson pose with the new monument in front of the Legion after the unveiling ceremony on Sunday morning.

Graves also raised the Canadian flag.

Mayor Greg Dionne brought remarks on behalf of the city as the monument was unveiled.

The City of Prince Albert has already proclaimed Sept. 17 to 23 as Legion Week in the City.

There was also a Battle of Britain presentation to celebrate the 83rd Anniversary.

“There are some displays going on inside on the screen for the Battle of Britain, “ Hodgson said.

The Legion is also partnering with the Saskatchewan Seniors Fitness Association (SSFA) for an evening of comedy open to the public.

On Monday, there will be a volunteer appreciation night for all Legion volunteers.

On Tuesday, the SSFA in Prince Albert will continue their partnership with the Legion encouraging membership for both organizations. As part of this partnership, the SSFA is cross-promoting an improv night with Off the Cuff Improv and the Legion on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The cost is $25 at the door but that includes a yearly membership in the SSFA, which costs $20. Members of the SSFA or the Legion get in for $5 or $10 if they present proof of membership

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday night is a Jam Session from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

On Thursday, Sept. 21 there will be a celebration of the RCMP 150th Anniversary beginning at 7 p.m.

They are including their annual Pin and Awards Ceremony which will be on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

At both the Pin and Awards and RCMP celebration cold cuts and buns are provided and snacks are provided at the Jam Session and Improv Night.

To close out the week, they will host their regular Saturday Supper at 5:30 p.m., the cost is $13 per plate with a Meat Draw to follow, which costs $1 a ticket.

Following the ceremony there was a breakfast smorgasbord by donation inside the Legion.