TeleMiracle Pancake Breakfast raises nearly $3,000

The Prince Albert Kinsmen Club raised nearly $3,000 for TeleMiracle at their annual Pancake Breakfast at Smitty’s on Friday morning.

The annual event is a staple of local TeleMiracle fundraising efforts. Brad Amy of the Prince Albert Kinsmen Club said it has been running as long as he has been a member.

“This has been a great success,” Amy said. “Partnering with Smitty’s, they always do a fantastic job. We just come down and set up and people bring their donations. This is a fun time to raise money for Telemiracle.”

This year the Pancake Breakfast wound up the day before the telethon begins. The event starts Saturday evening and runs until Sunday morning.

Smitty’s sold sausage and pancake breakfasts for $10 between 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., with all the proceeds going to TeleMiracle. Smitty’s donated coffee, juice, pancake mix and provides staff to help with the breakfast. They did both take out and sit down orders for the fundraiser.

The $3,000 raised is just part of the total donation they’ll send to Regina.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Members of the Prince Albert Kinsmen collected money and donations at their annual TeleMiracle Pancake Breakfast at Smitty’s on Friday.

TeleMiracle will host in-person performances this year for the first time since COVID-19 hit. Amy said it’s exciting to see the show return to normal.

“I hope people tune in to Telemiracle and ring those phones,” he said. “We all know there’s a lot of donations that come right back to Prince Albert from the Mont St. Joe’s, through the Vic Hospital. It’s just it just keeps on going and we just keep serving the community’s greatest needs.”

The Kinette Club will make the presentation on behalf of the Prince Albert Kinsmen Club during the show. Amy said they’re not sure exactly when that will be.

Amy said they didn’t do all the donation and fundraising events they normally would, but support from local residents was still strong.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Members of the Prince Albert Kinsmen delivered meals at their annual TeleMiracle Pancake Breakfast at Smitty’s on Friday. F

“This year we didn’t do the Raider hockey game. We’ve done some in the past, but this year, we’ve kind of focused on the pancake breakfast,” Amy said

“We always make a good donation, and we always contribute throughout the year, so our donation will be right there with a lot of other clubs in the province, for sure.”

TeleMiracle 48, in support of “Saskatchewan’s Charity” the Kinsmen Foundation, will be broadcast live from REAL District in Regina. The entire 20-hour telethon can be seen on the CTV Saskatchewan network, starting at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, and concluding at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25.

The entire show will also be live-streamed at www.telemiracle.com, beginning with “Countdown to TeleMiracle” on February 24 at 6:15 pm.

The Prince Albert Kinsmen Club thanked everyone who helped make the TeleMiracle 48 Pancake Breakfast a success.

