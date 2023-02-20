Swift Current woman killed in collision near Glaslyn

A 37-year-old Swift Current woman has died in a collision between a semi and an SUV near Glaslyn on Sunday morning.

RCMP officers were called to the scene at around 8 a.m. on Feb. 19. The collision occurred at the intersection of Hwy 3 and Range Road 3173 near Glaslyn.

The woman was the sole occupant of the SUV. Her family has been notified. Victims Services is providing assistance.

The semi driver did not report any injuries.

The severity of the collision forced RCMP officers to reroute traffic on Hwy 3 while local fire departments assisted with the scene. The highway reopened at around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.