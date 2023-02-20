Pair of Patterson goals power Mintos to Monday matinee victory over Warman

The Prince Albert Mintos got just enough scoring as they defeated the Warman Wildcats 3-1 on Monday afternoon at the Art Hauser Centre.

Minto head coach Tim Leonard says Warman came out playing very physical and it took the Mintos some time to adjust.

“It kind of caught our guys off guard and think there was some, probably about five or six more minutes there that we were feeling sorry for ourselves because they were being physical. While that’s how the game us played, you got to push back. You’re got to be physical back and I thought in the third period we did a lot better job of banging and crashing and playing the game the right way.”

Neither team would score in the opening frame and the Mintos would outshoot Warman 8-6.

It would take just 2:06 into the second period for the Mintos to open the scoring. Konnor Watson would strike for his 12th goal of the season. Carter Cole picked up the lone assist on the play.

After a boarding call against Warman’s Liam Bursaw, the Minto power play would take advantage of the opportunity.

A flurry of activity in front of Wildcats netminder Luke Brunen saw Nolan Patterson tap home the loose puck for his sixth goal of the campaign to double the Prince Albert lead with 11:14 to go in the second period.

Dawson Gerwing would have a breakaway opportunity with 5:27 remaining in the second, but would be tripped up on the play and be awarded a penalty shot.

On the penalty shot, Gerwing’s dekes wouldn’t fool Minto netminder Brady Holtvogt as the Prince George Cougar prospect would turn aside the attempt with the left pad.

But the Wildcats would cut the Minto lead in half with just 3:06 to go in the period. Noah Mitchell would tip a shot in front of the net past Holtvogt. Cameron Jackson would pick up the lone assist on the play.

Both teams would have some opportunities in the third period but the only goal of the frame would come courtesy of Nolan Patterson with just 2:55 remaining in the hockey game. Assists were credited to Scott McLean and Roper Blanchard.

Brady Holtvogt stood tall in net for the Mintos turning aside 22 of 23 Warman shots in the contest.

Leonard says his goaltending tandem have been helping each other all year long.

“I think it’s a healthy competition, if you want to call it that. They’re best friends. They cheer for each other, they got each other’s back. And, you know, Kraus is the older guy and he’s going to help and Holty out. we’ve got two good goalies and we’re going to run with both of them.”

The Mintos return to action on Wednesday when the Battlefords Stars travel to the Art Hauser Centre. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

