Swift Current RCMP urge public safety following two suspected fentanyl overdoses in three days

RCMP are warning the public of the presence of dangerous illicit drugs in the Swift Current and surrounding areas following two fatal overdoses in less then three days.

A 30-year-old man died on Dec. 29, 2022, and a 27-year-old man died on Dec. 31, 2022. According to officers with the Swift Current RCMP, the two men did not consume the same substances.

“One substance is a green powder; the other substance consists of clear or white crystals. The two substances did not look like regular fentanyl and may not have been sold as fentanyl,” read a media release from the Sask. RCMP. “However, police field tests of both substances detected the presence of fentanyl.”

Swift Current RCMP is urging members of the public who consume illicit drugs to take special precautions when using:

Never use alone,

Let someone you trust know of your plans to use,

Always carry a Naloxone kit. They are available free of charge at many locations in the province,

Call 911 if you suspect an overdose is occurring.

More information on ways to protect yourself or someone you know when using illicit drugs can be read here: Saskatchewan RCMP renews warnings about the dangers of illicit drugs after recent overdoses.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or the substances involved in these incidents is asked to call Swift Current RCMP at 306-778-4870. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.