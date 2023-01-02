Multi-vehicle collision results in shut down of Highway 11 near Osler

The northbound lane of Highway 11 between the south and north entrances to the Town of Osler was closed following a three-vehicle collision on Sunday night.

STARS air ambulance and the Osler Fire Department attended the scene of the accident. According to an RCMP media release, a collision analyst is currently investigating.

On Monday afternoon, Warman RCMP confirmed the Highway 11 northbound lane near Osler reopened around 2:30 am last night.

No other details have been released at this time; updates will be provided as they become available.