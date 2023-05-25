Sweet Alibi to play Home Routes concert in Melfort May 28

Manitoba duo Sweet Alibi are coming to Melfort to perform for a Home Routes Show on Sunday, May 28.

Jess Rae Ayer and Amber Nielsen are in the midst of a 13 stop Home Routes Tour and will be playing at Koffee Grounds in Melfort.

Ayer said that this will be their first time in Melfort for the show. They previously did a Home Routes tour a decade ago.

This is Home Routes 15th season of bringing artists to smaller communities for ‘home-based’ shows. Ayre said they enjoy doing this type of tour.

“(It’s) a little bit smaller stop that you wouldn’t normally stop at,” Ayre said.

“Amber and I will be playing some stuff from our like solo projects, but we do have the set of our own stuff and then the other half will play some Sweet Alibi songs.”

Ayre said that she is looking forward to playing in Koffee Grounds and already viewed the venue virtually.

“Sandra (Dancey) sent me a little video of it actually, to check it out, so I got to see it, get a sneak peek,” Ayre said. “It looks really cozy.”

The tour has taken them back and forth through Manitoba and Saskatchewan ahead of the stop in Melfort.

“We’re looking forward to being back out there,” Ayre said. “(The) places are nice and intimate. We get to know the audience a bit better, and they get to know us a bit better. We’re so excited to be back at it.”

After Melfort, Sweet Alibi will be in Norquay on May 30, The Pas on May 21, Flin Flon on June1 and Wynyard on June 2.

Koffee Grounds is at 518 Main Street, the show starts at 7:30 p.m., tickets are $25 each and available at Koffee Grounds or message 306-921-3576 or e-transfer nlgallery@sasktel.net and pick up at the door.

For more information on the band see www.sweetalibi.com and Spotify. For more information on Home Routes see homeroutes.ca.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca