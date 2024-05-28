Suncrest honored with two Education for Sustainable Development awards

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

YORKTON — Suncrest College was presented with two Education for Sustainable Development awards on Wednesday, highlighting two programs within the institution.

Presented by His Honour the Honourable Russ Mirasty, Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan, Suncrest’s awards surround the work done at both the Suncrest College Skills for Success: Sustainable Construction, as well as the Biobed Demonstration Project at ECRF/Suncrest Research Farm.

“These recognitions highlight the great work being done at Suncrest College, while also showing the crucial work the College has been focused on when it comes to our Applied Research teams, as well as through the work done with our Indigenous communities,” said Dr. Gwen Machnee, Suncrest Chair, Applied Research.

The Sustainable Construction project is an 11-week employment-focused program, and a partnership with Colleges and Institutes Canada, Keeseekoose First Nation, Hipperson Construction and Suncrest College. The finished project included a greenhouse for the Keeseekoose Chiefs Education Centre, as well as the community of Keeseekoose First Nation.

The Biobed Demonstration project is a mechanism to treat the water used to rinse out agricultural sprayers when changing or finishing using a chemical for crop protection. The water used to clean the sprayer is collected and then trickled slowly over two beds, linked in series. The beds contain a mixture of straw/peat/soil in tanks, bacteria and fungi in the soil/peat/straw break down the pesticide and herbicide until about 99 per cent is removed. Once the water has completed the path through two tanks it is free of chemical, and it can be used to water trees, lawns or be released into a water course. Suncrest was awarded with two of 41 total Saskatchewan projects with distinction.

The projects all educate, encourage and engage others in local action that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. This was the 16th year for the event, with over 300 awards presented since its inception in 2007.