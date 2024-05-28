House fire causes complete loss south of Melfort

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

MELFORT – At 11:58 p.m. on May 20, the Melfort Fire Department received reports of a house fire south of Melfort.

Upon arrival, crews found a fully engulfed house, with the roof having already collapsed into the structure. Melfort Fire Department said, “Firefighters quickly began a defensive attack, and contained the fire before it spread to the other nearby structures or bushes. Unfortunately the home was a complete loss, however no injuries were involved. Our thoughts go out to the family that lost their home.”

The MFD wanted to thank EMS, RCMP, SaskPower and SaskEnergy for assisting them with the call, and always appreciation to the MFD members who spent the entire night battling this blaze. All units were back in service at 5:05 a.m.