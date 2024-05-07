Studying Nursing in Prince Albert with the University of Saskatchewan

Kylie Kelso, Senior Marketing and Communications Specialist, University of Saskatchewan College of Nursing



“Staying in my home community of Prince Albert and studying at the beautiful new University of Saskatchewan (USask) Prince Albert Campus were two reasons I chose USask in PA,” said Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) student Justine Capilitan.

Since 2012, USask College of Nursing has been offering the BSN program at various locations throughout Saskatchewan, including USask campuses in Saskatoon and Prince Albert and nursing sites in La Ronge, Île-à-la-Crosse, Yorkton, Lloydminster, and starting this September, North Battleford.

“The opportunity to complete my entire nursing degree in Prince Albert has meant so much to me,” said Justine. “Coming to University can be intimidating, but in Prince Albert classes are small, so you get to know your classmates and the instructors and professors know your name. If you need help, they’re there to help you right away. The faculty are approachable and it’s a very supportive, team-oriented student community.”

“It is important our program offering is inclusive of rural areas of the province and smaller communities like Prince Albert,” said USask College of Nursing dean Dr. Solina Richter (DCur). “By offering the BSN program throughout Saskatchewan, we are giving students the opportunity to learn where they live.”

“We are decreasing the likelihood of these communities experiencing a registered nursing shortage,” adds Richter. “Students who complete their nursing education in rural, remote, or smaller communities, will likely practice there once licensed, helping to fill unmet registered nursing workforce needs in Saskatchewan.”

Justine is a perfect example.

“I will be writing my national licensure exam as soon as possible and once I become licensed as a registered nurse I plan to stay in Prince Albert and work at the Victoria Hospital.”

When Justine was asked if he would recommend USask College of Nursing in Prince Albert, he replied, “Definitely. It’s a great opportunity, the perfect environment to learn from your peers, and if you’re not from Prince Albert, it’s the ideal place to move to when starting out on your own, as it’s not a big city.”

As for his plan for the future, Justine ultimately hopes to work in emergency, but he’s open to trying all areas of nursing practice. “I encourage anyone thinking about becoming a nurse to join me and become a future registered nurse in Saskatchewan.”

The USask BSN is a 1+3 program. Students take their pre-professional year at USask campuses in Saskatoon and Prince Albert, at the University of Regina, or at a number of regional colleges throughout the province. The remaining three years are completed through the College of Nursing in Saskatoon (USask Campus), Prince Albert (USask Prince Albert Campus), La Ronge or Île-à-la-Crosse (Northlands College), Yorkton (Suncrest College), Lloydminster (Lakeland College), and North Battleford (North West College).

For more information on the University of Saskatchewan Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in Prince Albert, please visit pa.usask.ca.