On the Front Lines: The Daily Grind of a Nurse at Victoria Hospital

Larysa Savrasykh, Director, Marketing & Communications, Boreal Healthcare Foundation

In the complex world of healthcare, the nurses at Victoria Hospital play a pivotal role. They are essential not only to hospital operations but also have a profound impact on the health and well-being of patients, their families, and the wider community.

One nurse highlights the extensive responsibilities shouldered by nurses. They explain, “In chemotherapy, our role goes beyond just administering treatments; it involves managing the hopes, fears, and sometimes the harsh realities of patient care.” This statement captures the multifaceted nature of nursing that extends well beyond medical tasks.

Nurses forge deep, compassionate relationships with their patients, providing comfort during some of their toughest times. A shared memory is; “There was a patient I grew very close to during her treatment. When she passed, her husband personally called me to inform me. It was an incredibly touching act that really highlighted the deep connections we forge.”

These interactions demonstrate the comfort and care that nurse’s offer. At Victoria Hospital, nurses on L4, L5 and L6 follow a Collaborative Care Initiative that engages a whole team, and includes the patient and family in the care plan. Whether providing reassurance, managing side effects, or simply listening, nurses possess a deep understanding of human suffering and an innate ability to lessen it.

Yet, the nursing profession is burdened with challenges. Nurses frequently endure long hours and high-stress conditions, compounded by the emotional strain of patient care. One of the toughest parts of the job is managing their own emotions while striving to provide the best care possible.

Victoria Hospital staff pose for a photo. Boreal Healthcare Foundation/Submitted.

A common misunderstanding about nursing that the public often overlooks is the relentless nature of hospital work. “Our facility runs 24 hours a day, and the work never truly ends,” one of the nurses explains. She points out that the urgency of patient care often delays responses to inquiries as nurses prioritize direct patient interactions over administrative duties. “If we’re not able to respond immediately or within a preferred time frame, it’s usually because we’re attending to a critical patient,” she adds.

This constant balance of responsibilities, especially in a high-pressure environment like a hospital, is a critical but often underappreciated aspect of nursing. The public may not see the behind-the-scenes efforts involved in ensuring quality care, which includes making difficult decisions about prioritizing emergencies over routine concerns while managing the needs of multiple patients simultaneously.

Despite these challenges, the rewards of nursing are immense. The satisfaction of seeing patients recover and knowing they have significantly impacted their lives offers nurses a profound sense of purpose. “One of the greatest joys that nurses experience are being there for people. Knowing that you’ve maintained your professionalism and acted with integrity, is incredibly rewarding.”

Support from the community through donations is vital for enhancing the working conditions and resources available to nurses and all our healthcare workers. Improved facilities and better equipment not only aid in effective care delivery but also demonstrate the community’s appreciation for the nurses’ relentless efforts.

We must show our gratitude and support for our nurses, ensuring they have the resources they need to continue their crucial work. Let’s unite in support of our nurses, the unsung heroes of healthcare, as they continue to make significant differences every day. Consider donating today at www.borealhealthcare.ca to support these vital efforts.

