Don’t Wait List Your Career: Nursing Programs Available at North West College

Dr. Eli Ahlquist, President & CEO, North West College

North West College, nestled in North Battleford, is leading the way in nursing education with its comprehensive menu of programs that emphasize hands-on learning in a state-of-the-art facility—the Cenovus Energy Simulation Learning Centre. Under the motto “Don’t Wait List Your Career,” the college is not only offering exceptional educational opportunities but is also shaping a new generation of healthcare professionals poised to excel in their field.

North West College/Submitted. The Cenovus Energy Simulation Learning Centre at North West College.

At the heart of North West College’s nursing education is the hands-on experience provided by its modern simulation learning center, made possible by Cenovus Energy. This center revivals those in Saskatoon or Regina and allows students to immerse themselves in realistic scenarios that mimic actual healthcare settings, providing invaluable practical training that prepares them for the challenges of their future careers.

The most recent and highly anticipated program at North West College is the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN). The full four-year degree is now available in North Battleford for those wanting to become a Registered Nurse (RN). Students benefit from expert instruction from University of Saskatchewan faculty, as well as interactive simulations that replicate hospital environments. This hands-on approach not only builds technical skills but also fosters critical thinking and decision-making abilities essential for effective nursing practice.

In the field of mental health nursing, the Psychiatric Nursing program utilizes the simulation center to train students in managing diverse psychiatric scenarios. By practicing in a controlled yet realistic environment, graduates are equipped to provide compassionate and effective care to individuals with mental health needs.

North West College/Submitted. A group of North West College nursing students take part in a training exercise.

The Practical Nursing program at North West College leverages the simulation center to reinforce clinical competencies such as wound care, medication administration, and patient assessment. Students gain confidence in their abilities through repeated practice, ensuring they are well-prepared for the demands of their role.

For those interested in emergency medical services, the flexible part-time Primary Care Paramedic (PCP) program uses simulation-based training to simulate high-stress situations that paramedics encounter daily. This hands-on experience hones students’ ability to remain calm under pressure and deliver life-saving interventions effectively.

North West College/Submitted. A group of North West College nursing students take part in a training exercise.

The Cenovus Energy Simulation Learning Centre stands as a testament to North West College’s commitment to providing a cutting-edge learning environment. Here, students not only learn the technical skills of their profession but also develop the interpersonal and teamwork skills vital for success in healthcare professions.

North West College/Submitted. A group of North West College nursing students take part in a training exercise.

North West College’s faculty comprises experienced professionals who guide students through these simulated experiences, providing personalized feedback and mentorship. This approach ensures that graduates are not just proficient in their tasks but are also compassionate caregivers capable of making a positive impact on their patients’ lives.

If you’re considering a career in nursing or emergency medical services, North West College offers a unique opportunity to learn and grow in a supportive and forward-thinking environment, that is just over an hour away from Saskatoon. Discover the power of hands-on learning at the Cenovus Energy Simulation Learning Centre and “Don’t Waste List Your Career” in healthcare. Your journey towards a rewarding and impactful profession starts here.