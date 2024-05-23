STF releases details on tentative agreement with provincial government

A Minister’s Task Force on Classroom Complexity, a policy table on violence-free classrooms, and $18 million in additional funding to address classroom complexity are among the details included in the new tentative Provincial Collective Bargaining Agreement between Saskatchewan teachers and the provincial government.

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) released details about the agreement Thursday morning following the completion of two virtual meetings with its members. If approved by vote, the agreement would run until Aug. 31, 2026

“We’ve long acknowledged that the challenges in public education took a decade to create, and won’t all be solved in one agreement,” STF President Samantha Becotte said in a press release. “The STF Executive believe this tentative agreement makes important steps forward on the most pressing issues facing Saskatchewan teachers, students, and families—including class complexity.”

The tentative agreement calls on the STF, provincial government, and Saskatchewan School Boards Association (SSBA) to sign an accountability framework to provide transparency and teacher voices on how school divisions allocate funding meant for classroom support. The framework will be attached to the Provincial Collective Bargaining Agreement as a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

An additional $18 million to address classroom complexity will be added to the Multi-Year Funding Agreement (MFA) that was signed in March by the province and the Saskatchewan School Boards Association. The original agreement called for a minimum of $356.6 million per year for the next four years to increase investment into classroom supports and youth mental health.

The Minister’s Task Force on Classroom Complexity will be comprised of teachers, students, and parents. They will be tasked with delivering a report on the subject, including solutions, to the Minister.

In their press release, the STF argued the task force would ensure direct input from those who deliver education and experience learning.

“The STF is pleased to have bargained an opportunity that affords teachers, parents, and students a voice on their experiences with the underfunding of public schools and to share the challenges of classroom complexity,” reads the press release.

The task force will be attached to the bargaining agreement as a Letter of Understanding.

The policy table on violence-free classrooms will be chaired by the Ministry of Education and include representatives from the STF and SSBA. It will also be attached to the bargaining agreement as a Letter of Understanding.

The tentative agreement also includes salary increases of three per cent for 2023-24, three per cent in 2024-25, and two per cent in 2025-26.

Saskatchewan teachers will vote on the agreement on May 29-30. The results will be available on the evening of May 30, according to the STF press release.