STARS completes first ever neonatal transport via helicopter in Saskatchewan

Daily Herald Staff

A newborn baby in Saskatchewan received the transport of a lifetime.

STARS completed the first ever holicopter neonatal intensive care transport in Saskatchewan.

“The unique aspect of this child being born out of hospital, was there were a lot of logistical challenges to overcome, with a lot of moving parts behind the scenes. All of the various care providers involved really worked hard to reach that end goal of getting baby safely and quickly to the Regina General Hospital NICU Department; it was inspiring,” said STARS Flight Paramedic Ryan MacMillan in a STARS press release.

The new equipment that was used received approval late last year.

STARS began the preparations for eventual handling an infant in 2021 to ensure crews could undergo the process safely. A new interface was designed within the helicopter in the most recent fleet upgrade to ensure the isolette that included the infant and medical team would be safe and secure.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca